The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) discovered 31 pounds of cannabis in a clump of bushes in at an abandoned yard at Howes Street, Charlestown Georgetown.

CANU noted in a release that one person was arrested following the “small bust” and the unit said the drugs may have been brought from Berbice.

“CANU will continue to tighten its grip on Narcotic distributors throughout the Country,” the anti-narcotics agency said in a message to drug traffickers.