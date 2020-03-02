‘We’re well prepared’

…GECOM assures nation all systems in place, observers all set

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has given the assurance that all systems are in place for smooth elections today as Guyanese go to the polls to elect a new government. Over 600,000 Guyanese are eligible to vote in the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

“We are well prepared,” GECOM Chairman, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh told Kaieteur Radio on Sunday. “We are prepared to deliver free, fair and credible elections. Everything has been put in place towards transparency.”

There are some 2,339 polling stations across the 10 administrative regions and nine political parties are competing in the general elections and 11 in the regional elections. Justice Singh said that it has been quite a journey to E-Day, but it has all been worth it to ensure that Guyanese get the right to participate in this democratic process. “All of our logistics operations, they were all put in place. Ballot papers and all election materials have been shipped to the different locations,” she said. She noted that lights were also being placed at the tents being used as polling places and there will be ample security at each polling place, as well as portable toilets and water.

While there was a recent issue regarding congestion and distance at polling places in Mon Repos and Foulis, the same has been rectified and residents were notified. Asked whether there were any outstanding challenges, Singh said: “At this point in time I would say no; nothing that one cannot handle.” She said that GECOM will endeavour to bring Guyanese results of the elections at “the earliest possible time” with due consideration for possible recounts.

ELECTION OBSERVERS IN PLACE

Meanwhile, several EOMs told the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday that they too were ready to oversee the process to ensure that all actions are in keeping with established laws. It is the largest contingent of EOMs Guyana has ever had in its history. “Our observers are all ready,” European Union (EU) EOM Press Officer, Evan Eberle told the Guyana Chronicle. “Each observer will go out and visit polling stations tomorrow.”

A team of over 50 EU observers are in Guyana, made up of both long and short-term observers and led by Estonian Politician and Chief Observer, Urmas Paet. The EU’s EOM will issue a preliminary statement of its initial findings on March 4, while a more comprehensive final report, including recommendations for future elections, will be presented approximately two to three months later.

Spread across Guyana

On the other hand, The Carter Center’s 40-member team will be spread out across Guyana, led by Co-Chairs former Prime Minister of Senegal, Madame Aminata Toure and Attorney-at-Law, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and grandson of former US President Carter, Jason Carter. “We have sent all our different short-term observers after fully briefing them and training them on the procedures for the polling and counting and tabulation. We have at least one team in every region of the country,” Senior Electoral Adviser to the Center, Carlos Valenzuela, said. They too will issue a preliminary statement on March 4, and a final report on a later date.

Over at the 11-member Commonwealth Observer Group, Programme Officer Sonali Campion said that all observers are ready for the task at hand today. “Observers were deployed on Friday and they’re doing their local preparations and finding out where the polling stations are and speaking to local stakeholders and they attended the closing rallies,” she said. Commonwealth Observers will be in every region except One and Eight, but will be working along with other international EOMs to cover the outstanding regions. Chairing the group is former Prime Minister of Barbados, Owen Arthur. An interim statement on the group’s preliminary findings will be issued on March 4, while a final report will be prepared and submitted to Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, QC.

Meanwhile, the 17-member CARICOM EOM held a final planning session yesterday. They will assemble at the end of Election Day activities for a de-briefing session, after which the Chief of Mission, Cynthia Combie Martyr, will issue a preliminary statement. Altogether, the GECOM Chair has advised: “I would ask every elector to be out there. It is their responsibility to cast their ballots; it is their constitutional right to vote and I would ask them to do so as responsible citizens of Guyana.”