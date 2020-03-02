Reshuffled polling stations in place for E-Day

-electorate runs final check to ensure they are on the list

By Navendra Seoraj

ELECTORS along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) were making final checks to ensure that their names were on the list at various polling stations, especially those stations which were reshuffled by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), to avoid congestion.

The Guyana Chronicle, on Sunday, visited the villages of Foulis and Mon Repos to examine the alternative arrangements.

This publication observed that there were four tents (polling stations) in place at the playfield in Foulis; five polling stations at the Mon Repos primary and nursery schools; two stations at the Mon Repos Market Tarmac; and two at the Mon Repos Health Centre.

According to information from GECOM, a total of 3,195 persons are slated to vote at the various polling stations in Mon Repos.

Residents were seen checking the lists, which were posted at the various polling stations, to ensure that they are not left out of the process. Residents of Mon Repos said they welcomed the reshuffling of polling stations in that area because the initial arrangement would have resulted in congestion.

Late last week, Public Relations Officer of GECOM, Yolanda Ward said there were initially two polling places in Mon Repos, but it was increased to five polling places. Additionally, she said the polling place at the former Regional Democratic Council (RDC) office in Foulis was moved to “Jai’s workshop.”

Early this month, Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield announced that there would be 2,352 polling stations, inclusive of 131 private residences, of which 91 of the private residences are in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). However, moving towards the ideal, GECOM was making a special effort to reduce the number of private residences used as polling places.

The commission has since made the list of private-residence polling places available to political parties, and they have been using their own intelligence to highlight residences with which they may have issues due to real or perceived political affiliation.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), however, believes that the reduction could cause congestion at some of the polling stations. This concern was raised by the party during a meeting with Chairperson of GECOM, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, the six GECOM commissioners and the CEO, last Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, subsequent to the meeting, told media operatives that the PPP/C requested that the number of polling places in Mon Repos, Foulis, Kildonan and Chesney be reviewed.

While a decision was taken to review the placement of polling stations in those areas, the GECOM Chair made it clear that there was no decision made to return to private residences, but rather for Lowenfield to address complaints of congestion and possibly find other public places or neutral venues.

“We never agreed to go back to private residences. The PPP made complaints about congestion at polling stations and these seem meritorious and so the CEO was tasked with addressing this…” Justice Singh told the Guyana Chronicle.

She said the CEO would have to meet with his returning officers in the specific areas where the PPP/C had raised the concerns and address the issue regarding congestion.

“They said for example there is one school where there are several polling stations, but only one gate…so we will be trying to relocate around 3000 people from voting at that venue to other places…” Justice Singh explained. She also rubbished claims that the commission was discriminating against the PPP/C and attempting to disenfranchise its supporters.

The Carter Center, in a preliminary statement on May 27, 2015 and under the heading ‘Location of polling stations’ stated: “Because of the lack of state establishments in some areas, 166 (or seven per cent) of these stations were located in private buildings and residences. While the establishment of polling stations on private property did not seem to negatively influence public confidence in the electoral process, The Carter Center recommends that GECOM take steps in future elections to ensure that citizens can cast their ballots in a neutral environment free from intimidation.”