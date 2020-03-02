Lady Jags brush aside Cayman Islands to reach CONCACAF U-20 quarter-finals

Guyana to battle Haiti today

SHANICE Alfred and Audrey Narine scored on both sides of the half to give Guyana an impressive 2-0 win over the Cayman Islands – a win that would now see the Lady Jags play Haiti today, from 19:00hrs, in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship.

Playing at the Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez in Santo Domingo, Alfred sent the Lady Jags in the lead 24 minutes into the day’s contest, scoring from point-blank range, while Narine scored her third goal of the tournament in the 55th minute.

Guyana will face the Haitians today at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristóbal in a match that will truly test their will and ability to face one of the confederation’s strongest countries at the Youth level.

Haiti have been dominant throughout the competition, and made their way to the tournament’s quarter-finals stage with a 12-0 win over Barbados in the round-of-16.