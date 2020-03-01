 You don’t need a social work degree to help those in need

IF YOU’VE been regularly reading my column pieces then by now you’d know that I am currently a social work student at the University of Guyana, pursuing my bachelor’s degree. Most of my writings are geared towards the knowledge that I have obtained because of my studies. From applying theory to real life to addressing current topics and issues, I have been constantly applying my academic experiences to my literature. When I was in the first year of my studies, a lecturer of mine asked the entire class, “what is the meaning of the term ‘social work’ ?”. Everyone, to my dismay, gave their answers and it was based on the definition of books. In contrast, my answer mimicked that of personal experiences, pure human emotions and the ‘art of giving’. Neither I nor my class was wrong. In fact, their answers were more appropriate for the setting. It was the academic idea of what social work is and who a social worker is. I’m sure we’re all aware of those definitions too. As such, this week I’d like to back away a bit from books for a while and head towards something a bit more deep and meaningful; human compassion.

To be clear, what I am actually trying to say is that within us all, there is a candlelight that is shining. Some lights, however, might be brighter than others. If we are in a state or position to lend or give others some of that light we have then we should, despite who we are. We can also teach others how to make their own light or how to make it brighter so that they can always fend for themselves even when we aren’t around. Mind you, I am not saying that the average person without the necessary skills and training should go counsel others, plan interventions and give advice. Those jobs need to be done by professionals. However, it still does not mean that we should not be kind, warmhearted and benignant towards those in need. Giving to the destitute, helping an elderly to cross the road every morning on your way to work and even giving the ‘weeder man’ a glass of water to drink can go a long way. A little bit of kindness can truly go a long way.

I often wonder how things like poverty, homelessness and violence are still rampant in our society. A society that is so-called thriving and on its way to becoming wealthy and developed. Yes, Guyana, I am speaking about you. I am unapologetic when I say, “the rich will get richer and the poor will only get poorer”. Many will enjoy their wealth, alone, without realising that they are standing on the shoulder of support from those people below them. I plead with ‘wealthy Guyana’ to give some of your candlelight to others in need. Yes, you have worked for what you get but at the same time, many aren’t as privileged as you are. I believe humility isn’t something we were born with. It develops over time and for some, it’s there but we never allow ourselves to feel it. I am not one to tell people how to spend their money or time but at the same time, I will tell you when you’re being a hypocrite. So if by chance, we speak about Guyana’s upcoming riches and prosperities we should also speak about the 99 percent of our country that will not be enjoying it.

With all of that said, I can only hope that you realise that we all have compassion within us. We all can give back to the society that has made us into the persons we are today. Kindness should not be measured by the type of act you do. I believe that kindness should be done based on the sincerity of that act. Yes, I am a prospective social worker and one day I will be using my theoretical perspectives to help others. However, the fact that I am yet to obtain a degree does not deter me from helping others. In fact, even if I had chosen a different career path, I am sure I would still find time and effort to help others. Basic human connection and emotion should be enough motivation to give and help; nothing more, nothing less.