Who do we vote for?

First I’m going to talk about the organisation which brought me to this topic.

Heal Guyana is a not-for-profit organisation which was formally registered in December of 2017. The concept was born out of a personal call to serve a higher purpose to our society.

It is an organisation built on fairness, compassion, equality, the preservation of human dignity, deep respect for the mother-nature, non-violence, integrity and most importantly, unity.

Its founder Sharon Lalljee-Richard, says “This ideal eventually took the form of a modern-day civil society platform, focusing on empowering Guyanese and influencing positive behaviour change within Guyana. Our approach is to listen and network with others, in a way that forms a collective, solutions-based approach to the challenges we face as citizens who possess the power to make the ultimate difference we hope to see in our country. Our slogan is “Starting with ourselves.”

All members, myself included recently sat down with President David Granger in a discussion of why people should not vote based on race, a concept fully supported by our current President.

The initiative was called ‘Call for Peace & Unity’ which seeks to reduce race-hate and violent conduct between the two historically divided ethnicities, before and during this Election, through advocacy that uses the power of strategic storytelling, public education, monitoring of hate speech and engaging political leaders and citizens, across the divide.

This made me want to discuss the reasons why people vote and how to pick the right candidate.

First, why do we vote?

The first and by far the most important reason to vote is that, regardless of what anyone might tell you, it matters. If no one votes, it is no longer a democracy.

Voting is a part of our independence, a chance to diminish others from making our own decisions. Some people take the stance that refusing to vote is rebellious and standing up for what you do or do not believe in but instead, it is surrendering your voice.

Voting is a powerful equaliser where everyone gets one, and it counts just the same.

You do have the power to decide what quality of life you are going to have, not only for yourself but our future generations. Do not give up an opportunity of being heard, no one but you will look after your own interests.

Now, how do we make the right voting decision?

In our society today, it’s easier than ever to be an educated voter. Read the newspapers, go online and research what each party stands for; what their missions are. Do they align with yours? Decide what you are looking for in a candidate. Gather materials about each candidate; do you believe in what they are saying? Do they take the same stance as you do on important issues within our society?

Second, filter out the noise – this includes pressure from families, the long stem pressure of race votes and so on.

Ask yourself the important questions.

Who fights for what’s best for you?

Who ran the fairest and most honest campaign?

Which candidates/party demonstrated the most knowledge on the issues?

Which candidates/party has the leadership qualities you are looking for?

Who in general is most qualified?

Remember to vote the platform, not the person. We may all like a specific person but the party’s goal overall may not be what’s best.

