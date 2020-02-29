‘Coalition’ wows womenfolk with plans to better their lives

…promises more duty-free concessions for teachers

THOUSANDS of Guyanese women on Thursday showed their support for the ‘Coalition’ and its leader, President David Granger when the party held a massive women’s rally at the Parade Ground in downtown Georgetown.

Legal Adviser in the Office of the Prime Minister, Tamara Khan was the first of several high-ranking female speakers to address the massive all-women rally, and her message was clear: Guyanese women will never return to the turbulent days under the PPP.

Chorusing “David G and me, forward together for victory,” Khan said there could not be a better life for Guyanese than that which is offered by the APNU+AFC and President Granger. “Sisters, this is only the beginning; this beloved country of ours will become an educated nation. President Granger will lead us into the ‘Decade of Development’ with compassion; with vision and not with the self-interest we saw over the last 23 years. We have got to embrace where we are headed, and we cannot forget where we have come from. We will stay with David Granger,” she proclaimed.

She recalled that when APNU+AFC took office, pensioners were receiving a mere $7,500 per month. “We are not going back to that,” she said. “In less than four years, pensioners have received almost 200 per cent increase.” Teachers and nurses and all public service salaries, she stated, have been increased by 70 per cent in less than four years. Sweeper/cleaners, under this administration, are now receiving the minimum wage of $70,000, up from $39,000 four years ago. University education, she reminded, will also be free again under President Granger.

She spoke of the President’s Public Education Transportation Service (PETS) and the Public Education Nutrition Service (PENS), which continue to benefit thousands of children, and ease the pockets of parents countrywide. This easing of the financial burden on parents, she said, is enough to return the government to office. And on that note, she charged all women to ensure that everyone in their households, streets and communities go to the polls, come Monday March 2.

MORE FOR TEACHERS

Minister of Public Service Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, during his speech announced that the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition government plans to increase the allocation of duty-free concessions for teachers and education administrators, if re-elected next Monday.

The rally was held under the theme, “David G and me, David G and you, moving forward to victory”. Sarabo-Halley stated that since 2015, Guyana has been leading the Region with regards to women being in parliament, and women in the position of permanent secretary in ministries. She highlighted that under the APNU+AFC government, 12 out of 17 permanent secretaries are women; 22 out of the 65 elected Members of Parliament are women, and there are 11 female ministers. “Our President has recognised that with more women around the table, the greater the level of inclusivity and balance to finding the right developmental solutions,” Minister Sarabo-Halley said before announcing that the APNU+AFC plans increasing the student-to-teacher ratio by expanding the various campuses of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) to accommodate training more teachers, and by building new ones in townships. She noted that these undertakings are all a part of the APNU+AFC’S agenda to make Guyana a country where women and gender equality are being promoted.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN

Giving a speech to the thousands of APNU+AFC women supporters was former Deputy Mayor of Bartica, Kamal Persaud who stated that the government is encouraging women to be successful entrepreneurs, and will continue to implement programmes that will create opportunities for them to reach their highest potential, while eradicating poverty. “We will encourage greater entrepreneurship by women,” she said, adding: “We will provide micro-credit and small business loans; we will establish central business and training bureau for women, including hinterland women, to develop and grow their business. In this new term, we will establish the reintegration of learning centres for women of all ages, so women could develop their professional business and life skills, preparing them for successful careers and ‘the good life’.”

She indicated that through the Sustainable Livelihood and Sustainable Entrepreneurial Development initiative, hundreds of millions of dollars would have been invested over the past four-and-a-half years to take hundreds of women out of poverty.