President leads signing of GECOM Code of Conduct

…as parties commit to free and fair elections

NINE political parties contesting the General and Regional Elections signed a code of conduct on Friday, established by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to guide their actions before, on and after elections day.

The code was signed at the commission’s boardroom in the presence of the full commission and a number of international elections observers. Those signing the document included President David Granger of the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC); Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Irfaan Ali; Presidential Candidate of The Citizenship Initiative (TCI), Rhonda-Ann Lam; Presidential Candidate of The New Movement (TNM), Dr. Asha Kissoon; representative of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Jonathan Yearwood; representative of the People’s Republic Party (PRP), Timothy Norton; representative of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Deborah Chung; representative of Change Guyana (CG), Abedin Kindi Ali, and a representative of the United Republican Party (URP).

Following the signing, each party present was allowed brief remarks regarding their commitment to the code. “The A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change Coalition would like to commend the elections commission on drafting this code and it commits to abide by the values and standards enshrined in the code,” President Granger said.

PPP/C’s Ali stated that his party is pleased to be a part of the signing, as the code of conduct forms a very important part of elections. “We have committed before and we remain committed to the values of the code of conduct and we also remain committed to ensuring that there is free and fair elections and elections that is also free from fear,” he said.

However, Yearwood criticised the commission for waiting until the ‘eleventh hour’ for the signing of a code. “I think it’s extremely late in the game for this to be done now. We’re two-three days before elections; this should actually have been done two months ago probably…it has very little effect between now and elections,” he said. “I do appreciate that you tried to get it out there and [being] that it is out there now we will abide by it.”

Meanwhile, Lam commended GECOM for the initiative noting that its absence earlier did not deter the party from acting in accordance to what can be considered as ethical behaviour. “I urge all members of political parties here as well as all Guyanese to ensure that they commit to not only that code of conduct moving forward, but as we await the results,” she said.

Dr. Kissoon said that the code of conduct is important as it demonstrates unity amongst the parties to work towards peaceful elections. “We do intend to uphold this code of conduct and to go forward in unity as one people, one nation, together,” she said. Norton also thanked GECOM for the provision of the code noting that the party has long decided that all its actions will be in keeping with that of clean and fair elections. “[We will participate in] no mud-slinging to hurt anyone but just present to the nation how we intend to take this country forward, God bless,” he said.

Chung told the gathering that the LJP is pleased to be a part of the signing and is looking forward to acting in accordance with the code. Ali from Change Guyana stated that his party supports the code and will abide by the Constitution for free and fair elections.

In her remarks, GECOM Chair, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, thanked the political parties for their presence and signing of the code.

She stated: “It shows that they are dedicated to uphold the code of conduct. I thank them for their presence and their efforts made to be here at short notice.” She reminded political parties to request of their supporters that they desist from crowding polling stations on E-Day, especially during the tabulation of votes, and to keep a distance of 200 yards away from polling station.

It is known that there is no canvassing allowed by political parties and others in the confines of the polling station and within 200 yards thereof. The Chair also spoke to the issue of the wearing particular colors on E-Day, noting that the Commission cannot prohibit a person from wearing a specific color shared by a specific party on E-Day, but can speak against party branded wear, flags and other paraphernalia.

This too goes for political candidates who may visit polling stations from time-to-time. “I do not expect them to come with flags or slogans etcetera but I cannot tell somebody ‘you must not wear a red shirt or you must wear a yellow shirt’. It’s up to that individual but I expect the person not to come and influence anyone around the polling station. Everyone must be free to vote for the party or the candidate of their choice,” Singh said. Ethnic infringements of the code will be relayed to the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), while the police will be made aware of any act by persons in breach of the law.

The code requires signatories to ensure that their leadership, candidates, agents, members and supporters reject all forms of violence, intimidation, threats, the promotion of racial and ethnic tension, illegal practices and unlawful conduct.

It also calls on the parties to “refrain from coercing other party agents to join our party with promises of substantive remuneration” and to “pledge to ensure that no bribes, whether monetary or compensatory are paid to perspective voters.” The signatory parties must forbid its supporters and members from defacing, damaging or altering political posters; spreading false rumours about elections activities and from directly or obliquely intimidating the media. Upon the declaration of the official results by GECOM, they must also advocate that their supporters and members “exhibit graciousness relative to the elections results” and demonstrate modesty and decorum amongst several other guidelines.