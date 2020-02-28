Woman kills husband in drunken brawl

A 41-year-old man succumbed at the New Amsterdam Hospital, on Wednesday morning, after he was reportedly chopped by his reputed wife during an argument

According to reports, the deceased, Anthony Permaul called “Banks”, a labourer of Clifton Settlement and his wife, Danmattie Seenarine, called “Sato”, 52, a housewife, were imbibing on Monday last when an heated argument started between them.

It is alleged that Permaul punched the woman and continued to assault her when she retaliated and chopped him on the hand with a cutlass.

The following day he was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital by his reputed wife, who was still heavily intoxicated, but was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed on Wednesday morning.

A report was subsequently made to the police by the brother of the deceased and Seenarine has since been arrested and is assisting with investigations.

Neighbours related the couple are alcoholics and would regularly argue and fight.