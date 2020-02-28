Minibus driver succumbs following shooting at Mahdia

A 36-year-old man died on Thursday night after he was shot at the town of Mahdia in the Potaro-Siparuni.

Reports are that sometime after 1900hrs, Cleavon Gomes was involved in a confrontation with another man when a police rank intervened.

Reports are that the rank allegedly shot Gomes in an attempt to pacify the situation.

He was taken to the Mahdia Hospital and according to reports, the man lost a large volume of blood during this time.

Reports are that attempts were made to have him medivaced to the city but he subsequently died around midnight.

Relatives and friends have since protested the man’s death and are planning to stage a protest at the town during the day.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.