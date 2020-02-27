Red Force batting fails again  to finish on 161 for 7 on day one

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (CMC )– Beleaguered Trinidad and Tobago Red Force struggled with the bat on the opening day of their sixth round contest against Leeward Islands Hurricanes here Thursday.

Lying fifth in the six-team standings with just one win this season, Red Force failed to overcome their woes and finished the day on 161 for seven, following a delayed start at Warner Park which saw play start 1-½ hours late.

Isaiah Rajah, in his first four-day appearance in two years, top-scored with 41 while Joshua DaSilva stroked 37 and veteran right-hander Jason Mohammed, 30.

Fast bowler Jeremiah Louis spearheaded the attack with three for 32 while new-ball partner Sheno Berridge supported with two for 50.

Bidding to turn their disastrous season around, Red Force suffered an early blow when they lost Jeremy Solozano for six with the score on seven in the sixth over of the day, steering Louis to gully where Montcin Hodge took a low catch.

Left-hander Rajah then helped repair the damage, first by adding 33 for the second wicket with captain Yannick Ottley (12) and then by putting on a further 51 in a third wicket stand with Mohammed.

All told, the 26-year-old Rajah faced 102 balls and struck four fours and a six before he was third out, caught low down by wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton diving to his left, off Berridge in the third over after tea.

Ottley had earlier perished at the hands of seamer Nino Henry before the interval, slapping a rank long hop to cover.

Mohammed faced 78 deliveries, counting two fours and sixes but failed to build on the start when he was bowled by Louis, offering no shot and losing his off stump.

DaSilva then attempted to shepherd the middle order until he was the day’s final victim, drawn into a false stroke by Louis and taken behind by Hamilton.