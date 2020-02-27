Dear Sir,

AT Mass last Sunday, as the pastor delivered the sermon, cellphone users–old and young alike–whipped out their instruments and stuck their collective noses into them.

G Carter Woodson, the African-American intellectual had said: ” Tell them it’s the IN thing, and see how quickly they will gravitate to it, with a preponderance of reasons as to why it’s necessary.”

Gibran had said: ” It comes as a guest, then eventually turns into a host and finally a boss.”

The question then is: is there any place that is free of, and safe from this annoying and ubiquitous cell- phone culture?

The sermon was “let your light shine, put aside bad habits.”

Regards

Milton Bruce