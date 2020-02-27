Mayers unbeaten 121 pulls Barbados Pride out of trouble

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (CMC) – Kyle Mayers closed in on 500 runs for the season with his second hundred of the campaign to lift leaders Barbados Pride out of trouble and help them dominate Thursday’s day one of their sixth round match against Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Sent in at Kensington Oval, the hosts were tottering on 132 for five after lunch before recovering to reach 357 for seven at the close, with the left-handed Mayers unbeaten on a splendid 121.

He faced 135 balls in 3-¼ hours and struck 16 fours and three sixes. Ironically, his first hundred of the season – the maiden one of his first class career – also came against Volcanoes at Arnos Vale last month.

Mayers, in his first season for his native Barbados after spending several season with Volcanoes, received support from all-rounder Kevin Stoute who made a breezy 46 and tail-ender Kemar Roach who struck a cavalier 41.

Justin Greaves chimed in with 38 while opener Shayne Moseley got 36 and Test batsman Shamarh Brooks, 33.

The day, however, belonged to Mayers, who carried his tally for the season to an impressive 498 runs.

He featured in two key partnerships, putting on 96 for the sixth wicket with Stoute and adding a further 92 for the seventh wicket with Roach.

Stoute faced 68 balls and struck five fours and a six while Roach belted half-dozen fours and a six off just 52 deliveries.

Arriving at the crease with Pride fighting back on 128 for four, Mayers was unbeaten on 14 at tea to help the hosts move to 153 for five, and brought up his half-century off 77 balls with an all-run four off speedster Josh Thomas.

Mayers eventually raised three figures off 124 deliveries with a gentle drive for a single to cover off leg-spinner Keron Cottoy with the close beckoning.

He found an ally in Jomel Warrican (10 not out) late in the day to post 37 in an unbroken eighth wicket partnership.

Pride had earlier made a stuttering start even though Moseley put on 40 for the first wicket with struggling Test opener Kraigg Brathwaite who managed just five.

Thomas, who finished with two for 57, removed both in the space of five overs. Brathwaite perished for his fifth single digit score this season, caught at second slip defending while the left-handed Moseley played around a good length ball and had his off stump hit.

Stumbling on 47 for two, Greaves stabilised the innings in a 50-run, third wicket partnership with Brooks before putting on a further 31 for the fourth wicket with Shane Dowrich (12).

Pride were beginning to take control of the game when Both Greaves and Dowrich fell in successive overs with just four runs added, to leave Mayers and the lower order with the task of reviving the innings.