JFF expresses regret over killing of former national footballer Irvino English

THE Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), the Kingston and St. Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) have released statements of condolence in the wake of the tragic death of former national football player Irvino English.

English, 42, was gunned down in his community of Waterhouse in Kingston on Wednesday night.

At the time of his death, the former Waterhouse FC midfielder was an assistant coach at Wolmer’s Boys High School and at Premier League club Arnett Gardens FC.

The news has left a pall hanging over Jamaica’s football fraternity.

“The Jamaica Football Federation is deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely loss of former national player Irvino English who at the time of his passing was Assistant Coach at Wolmer’s Boys School (Manning Cup team) and Arnett Gardens FC Premier League team,” the JFF said in a statement on Thursday.

“English was a member of the National Reggae Boyz squad (youth and senior); past captain of Waterhouse FC and was a respected goal scorer in the National Premier League.

“The JFF extends sincere condolences to his family, friends, teammates and the Wolmer’s and Arnett Gardens football fraternity and the Waterhouse community.”

Meanwhile, KSAFA also issued a statement expressing their regret at English’s death.

“English has been a part of the KSAFA family for a number of years and most recently, Arnett Gardens FC, as a coach,” the KSAFA statement said.

On behalf of the Kingston & St. Andrew Football Association’s family, please join us in extending our deepest sympathy to the Arnett Gardens Football Club’s Family, family members of the late Irvino English, friends and well-wishers.” (Sportsmax)