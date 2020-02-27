Jamaica U-20 girls defeat Canada to advance to round-of-16 in World Cup qualifiers

GOALS from captain Jody Brown, Lacey Murray and Marlee Fray spurred Jamaica to a 3-1 victory over Canada in the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifying championship in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday.

The win also means that Jamaica have topped Group C and advanced to the round of 16 where they will face Bermuda tomorrow.

At the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal, Jamaica emerged convincing victors despite having only 37 per cent of the possession against the Canadians who had eight of their 24 shots on target.

Jamaica. who had 11 shots on goal, were much more efficient, scoring three of their four shots on target with Brown opening the scoring in the 20th minute.

Canada continued to dominate possession against the junior Reggae Girlz but somehow the score remained 1-0 until the 80th minute when Lacey Murray doubled the Jamaicans’ lead.

Marlee Fray added a third in the 89th minute, which sealed the victory for the Jamaicans.

Canada got a deserved consolation a minute into stoppage time when Tanya Boychuk pulled one back for her team that finished second in the group with four points. (Sportsmax)