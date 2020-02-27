Essequibo beat Select U-15 by 2 wickets

… Dindyal sets up crushing win for Demerara

ESSEQUIBO chalked up a tense 2-wicket win over the Select U-15, thanks to fifty from Aryan Persaud when action in the GCB/RUBiS U-17 Inter-county tournament continued yesterday.

Persaud played a captain’s knock by grafting 51 off 143 balls with 2 fours to end not out.

Essequibo, chasing 182, ended on 153 for 8, thanks to Persaud and a brisk 45 from Ronaldo Scouten who hammered 3 fours and 4 sixes; as spinner Salim Khan snatched 3-22 for Select U-15.

Batting first, the U-15 XI were again tested by their much older opponents. Jarred Allicock was the tormentor, bagging 4 for 28 in reply to opener Rampertab Ramnauth, who smashed 8 fours and a six in his top knock of 78, with the next best score being 13.

At the Everest ground, Demerara surged to an emphatic 8-wicket victory over Berbice in their second-round encounter.

Berbice, batting first, were destroyed by man-of-the-match Alvin Mohabir who bagged 5-19 from 10 overs. Romel Datterdeen chipped in with excellent figures of 3-18 to help keep the home team to 108 all out.

In reply, Demerara reached 111 for 2 after National Youth batsman Mavindra Dindyal stroked an unbeaten 50 off 52 balls with 8 fours and a six.

Support came from Jaime Campbell who hit 6 fours and a maximum in his 45 not out, ending the match in just 21.5 overs.