Windsor Estate to open scheme at Ogle

…sod turning with NICIL billed for Thursday

WINDSOR Estate and government’s holding company – National Industrial & Commercial Investments Ltd (NICIL) will, on Thursday, turn the sod for the opening up of a new housing scheme at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

In a media notice, NICIL said Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma, will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony. According to NICIL, Danny Sawh – Developer of Windsor Estates, is an overseas-based Guyanese investor with over twenty-four years of residential and commercial real estate as well as construction development experience.

He is also the owner of Stonewall Contracting Corporation of NY. Stonewall was at one point one of the largest Caribbean-owned general construction firms on the entire Eastern seaboard of the US. Mr. Sawh is a Guyanese and very passionate about Guyana’s development, having singlehandedly spearheaded the Windsor Estate development, he is eager to showcase his company’s project plans for the creation of sustainable attractive communities in his homeland, NICIL stated.

Navigant Builders Inc., was incorporated on June 29, 2012 under the Companies Act 1991 in the Republic of Guyana. Navigant, the developers of Windsor Estates headquartered at Bel Air Park, Georgetown, is a subsidiary of Stonewall Contracting Corporation in College Point, New York. Stonewall has been in business since 1990 and has completed numerous high-profile, award-winning public and private projects ranging from US$100,000 to US$40,000,000 including new schools, courthouses, underground train stations, hospitals, theaters, playgrounds, police facilities, public housing, a multimillion-dollar high-end restaurant in Rockefeller Plaza in NYC and a US$3.5M high-end residential property in Westchester, New York. In recent weeks NICIL has turned the sod for the construction of three major hotels at Ogle.