North West miner in custody for allegedly killing drinking buddy

A 25-year-old miner is in police custody after he allegedly killed his drinking partner on Mash Day at 14 Miles, North West District (NWD).

Dead is Joseph Calistro, 26, a miner of Port Kaituma, also in the NWD. The accused also hails from Port Kaituma.

Reports indicate that the victim and suspect were imbibing at a shop when the former reportedly became intoxicated and wanted to fight.

The suspect tried to avoid him and walked away, but was pursued and assaulted by Calistro, who was said to be armed with a pair of scissors.

The suspect reportedly became annoyed, disarmed the victim and wounded him with the scissors.

The victim received medical attention at the Arakaka Health Centre at about 01:00hrs the following day and was sent away.

He returned to the said facility hours later with a breathing problem, and was receiving oxygen when he succumbed.

The body, which bore a wound to the middle of the chest and another to the right arm is currently at the Port Kaituma Hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.