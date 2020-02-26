Cubans fined for attempting to leave Guyana Illegally

ON Tuesday, six Cubans appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and were fined $20,000 each, or, in default, eight weeks in prison, for departing Guyana illegally.

The Cubans were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and, through an interpreter, pleaded guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the charge stated that, on February 22, 2020, at Tatuku Lethem, they departed Guyana illegally, without presenting themselves to an immigration officer.

According to information, on the day in question, the defendants were arrested by ranks in region nine after they were crossing the Tatuku Bridge, just before the legal check point.

The court heard that the defendants’ passports were examined and it was observed that they had no departure stamp. They were arrested and taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters.

An investigation was launched and it was observed that they entered Guyana legally and were granted one month’s stay. The defendants were later charged.

Chief Magistrate McLennan fined the Defendants $20,000 each, or, in default, eight weeks in prison. The Magistrate also told the defendants that, after paying the fine or serving the time in prison, they will be escorted to the nearest port of exit back to their country.