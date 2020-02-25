Sophia teen killed in motorcycle accident

A MOTHER of nine lost her youngest child in the wee hours of Monday morning after the motorcycle he was travelling on crashed into a car along Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Dead is Isaiah Cordis, 15, of Lot 28 Dennis Street, ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown. He was the pillion rider on motorcycle CK 2209.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred about 2:30hrs as Cordis and his friend, 23-year-old Richard Thunderus, were heading home along Dennis Street.

At that time, the motorcycle was in the vicinity of the Beepat’s Bond and Thunderus attempted to overtake a motor car but the driver allegedly made a sudden turn.

As a result, Thunderus lost control of the motorcycle and slammed into the car.

Both rider and pillion rider fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries about their bodies.

They were picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency medical treatment.

The teen, who was in an unconscious state, was pronounced dead on arrival at the medical institution while Thunderus received minor injuries and was treated and sent away.

Thunderus and the driver of the motorcar were tested for alcohol but the tests were negative.

Both are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

According to the mother of nine, Kim Carroll, she last saw her son on a speeding motorcycle while being a pillion rider.

“I last see my son on a motorcycle with the rider wildly moving in a crowd at Durban Park. I then run towards the motorcycle but the speed with what they were going plus is a whole set of other motorcycles that were riding in the crowd. Then a couple minutes after, I go to the phone to call my other son to tell him what I just saw at Durban Park and ask what he was doing there,” the mother said.

Further, she explained that her phone battery subsequently died, but when she charged her phone she received a call from her son requesting that she visit the hospital since Isaiah was involved in an accident.

“By the time I reach the hospital, he died.” An autopsy is expected to be done Wednesday.