Motorcyclist killed on Adventure Public Road

AN accident on the Adventure Public Road on the Essequibo Coast has left a father of one dead and has thrown a family into mourning. Dead is Suresh Arjune, also known as Vishal, 35, of lot 3 Adventure Public Road.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the accident occurred around 20:50 hrs on Sunday on the Adventure Public Road. It involved motor car bearing registration PMM 2260 and motorcycle, CJ 4350. Information revealed that the car was driven by a 27-year-old who was said to be driving under the influence of alcohol. He is presently in police custody.

An eyewitness, who was on the road at the time, said they heard a loud impact and immediately rushed to the scene to assist.

“We were right in front of the Chinese restaurant and we saw and rush, the motorbike get a bad accident. We hurry and put [the rider] in a car and send him away,” the eyewitness related.

The wife of the deceased, Samantha Mangal, said she received the news from a resident. Still traumatized, she related that her husband was a loving person and she is still trying to come to grips with his death. He was an employee attached to Banks DIH and was a father of one. His body is currently at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police are currently investigating the accident.