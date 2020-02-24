Williams edges out strong field to win Burnham Memorial Two-Stage Cycling Race

A FIRST-place position by former Caribbean Senior Road Racing champion, Marlon Williams, in Stage One was enough to give him an overall victory against a strong field yesterday in the Forbes Burnham Memorial Two-Stage Cycling Race.

Forty-two of the country’s top cyclists competed from Linden to Georgetown yesterday morning, before 30 of them (those who did not complete the first stage could not start the second) rode from Carifesta Avenue to Belfield on the East Coast of Demerara and back for the finish.

Team Evolution cyclist, Williams, who clocked 2:59:50 from Linden to Georgetown, but who faded to sixth position in the afternoon leg, had still done enough to finish with an overall time of 4:14:28.

Curtis Dey, who finished third yesterday morning and fourth in the afternoon, was two seconds behind in the overall count at 4:14:30, while Marcus Keiler, who won the Courts Mashramani 50-mile Road Race on Sunday in Berbice, placed third overall.

Keiler had made ground in the afternoon with a third-place finish. He tallied 4:14:34.

Christopher Griffith won the East Coast leg in 1:14:30. He was followed by Andrew Hicks and Keiler; with Dey, Kemuel Moses and Williams making up the top six.

Hicks placed fourth overall in a time of 4:14:35, while Paul DeNobrega finished fifth (4:14:36) and Stephano Husbands sixth (4:14:38)

Meanwhile, Paul Cho-Wee-Nam won the veterans battle ahead of Alex Mendes and Jaikarran Sookhai, while Mario Washington was the overall Junior winner. David Hicks finished second and J. Thom third.

The race was organised and sponsored by the Forbes Burnham Foundation and supervised by the Flying Stars Cycling Club.