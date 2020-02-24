Topp XX’s Keon Hall walks away with MVP Award

CAPTAIN Keon Hall, of Bakewell Topp XX, with two crucial strikes, the first in the semi-final which saved the game for Topp XX against Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection, and the other, which was the winner in the final versus Coomacka, was voted the Most Valuable Player of the Jermine and Family Linden MASH Cup football championship Friday night at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

Hall, for his efforts, collected the Alwin Bynoe MVP Trophy, a king or queen size bed from McRae’s Hardware and General Store and a football boot from Jerry Faucett.

The Most Goals Award of a football boot from former National player, Rickland ‘Tallo’ Hutson, was won by another Topp XX player, Travis Waterton, of Bakewell with four goals, beating three other players to the award who netted three each.

Coomacka’s custodian, Kellon Major, was voted the Best Goalkeeper for his acrobatic and brilliant showing and he got a smart-phone which was donated by Melville’s Variety Store of Wisrock. The best defender was Delroy Conteh of Coomacka; he won a trophy.Shamyah Samuels was named the youngest player and received a bicycle from Snooks Variety Store.

The four coaches from champions Bakewell Topp XX, Coomacka, Botafago and Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection each received a food hamper compliments of Edward B Beharry.