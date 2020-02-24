Lady Jags roar to 3 – 1 win over Nicaragua

– Guyana to play Puerto Rico today

THE Lady Jags opened their FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup qualifiers with a 3 – 1 win over Nicaragua on Sunday evening in the Dominican Republic.

Guyana, playing in their first Group D match, led 1 – 0 at the half way mark, after Audrey Narine scored in the 19th minute to give the Lady Jags the lead.

Five minutes upon resumption of the second half, Jade Vyfhuis extended the lead for the Guyanese women, while Serena McDonald made it 3 – 0 in the 60th minute to place the match in the hands of the Lady Jags.

Nicaragua scored in the 64th minute, but by then, the match was already in the bag for the Guyanese, who held on to secure three points.

Guyana now sits on top of their group with a superior goal-difference than Mexico, who defeated Puerto Rico 2 – 1.

With a chance of tightening their grip on the group, Guyana will play Puerto Rico today from 16:00hrs.