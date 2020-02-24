Haiti and T&T secure big wins to kick off Women’s U20 Championship

SAN CRISTOBAL, Dominican Republic, (CMC) – Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago demolished their opponents as Group F of the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship kicked off here on Sunday.

Haiti secured a massive eight-goal win over Cayman Islands while Trinidad and Tobago comfortably beat St Kitts and Nevis 6-0.

Melchie Dale Dumornay of Haiti (centre) scored five goals to lead the victory over the Cayman Islands in Group F of the Concacaf U20 Women’s Championship.

The day started with Trinidad and Tobago’s impressive display in which the Soca Warriors got a four-goal performance from Afyiah Cornwall. Also etching their names on the scoresheet for Trinidad and Tobago was Aaliyah Prince and Maria Frances-Serrant.

The second game of the day in the group saw three players bag braces for Haiti, including 16-year-old MF Melchie Dumornay.

Valentina Ornis and Florsie Joseph also scored two goals on the day, while Dayana Pierre Louis and Flero Dina Supris rounded out the scoring with one goal each.

Next up for Trinidad and Tobago will be a clash today with the Cayman Islands, while Haiti will meet St Kitts and Nevis.