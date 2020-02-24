Gov’t basks in the success of Mash 2020

By Gabriella Chapman

MASHRAMANI 2020 was evidently a massive success as thousands of people were seen flocking the streets and crowding the stands in Durban Park.

With over 30 floats and enormous bands with tons of revellers, the people of Guyana came out and celebrated the 50th Republic anniversary the true Guyanese way.

Many government officials were seen gyrating and socialising with the patrons, while others were enjoying the scenery and basking in ambiance. The patrons too were enjoying themselves, and happily greeting and celebrating with the officials.

As President David Granger made his entrance into Durban Park with First Lady, Sandra Granger by his side, the patrons were roaring his name and waving their hands and flags.

The same energy was given when Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and his wife made their entrance.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, said that the success reflects what Guyana will be moving forward.

“I hope that we take from this opportunity, the importance of going forward as really a united people. Cause you can have all the opportunities, but if we have strife and discord, then we’re not going to achieve what Guyana could really be,” Hughes said.

She added: “The crowds were astronomical…Guyanese certainly came out in their numbers and I’m happy. I think the 50th as a Republic, is a milestone to celebrate. I feel that I have been absolutely given a gift to be able to see Guyana celebrate its 50th year of Independence a couple years ago, and now the 50th as a Republic. And of course it is extra special because it comes at a time at such historic significance and we really are the chosen generation, this group of us that have the opportunity and gift to see it.

Director-General, Joseph Harmon said Guyana made its mark as one that other countries will want to emulate.

“You could see that Guyanese people have really taken things to a new level, the entertainment, the bands, the music and everything was fantastic. I think that many countries would look at this in wonderment to understand how it is that so many Guyanese people were on the road and still Durban Park is filled. So I think this is a good sign and it all looks well for the future of Guyana,” Harmon said.

He said government placed a lot of emphasis on social cohesion, and such was evident on Sunday as Guyanese celebrated as one.

Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams said “I am pleased and satisfied with how we celebrated our Republic Anniversary today. We have reasons to celebrate because we have achieved so many things within the past 50 years, and more so, under the APNU+AFC government for four years and eight months. We have done a lot of work throughout the length and breadth of Guyana and I think every Guyanese have seen it, and they are also happy to celebrate at this time.”

Other ministers from the various ministries were also part of their ministries’ band and had a grand time revelling with the people, including Minister of Cohesion, Dr .George Norton; Minister of Infrastructure, David Patterson; and Minister with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson.

Many patrons lauded the Government of Guyana for making the Republic celebration bigger and better than the years before.