Banks DIH employee dies following Adventure accident

By Indrawattie Natram

The Arjune family of Adventure village in Region Two (Pomeroon /Supenaam) is currently in a state of shock after they received the tragic news that their relative died in an accident on Sunday night.

Dead is Suresh Arjune aka ‘Vishal’, 35 years of Lot 3 Adventure Public Road.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the accident occurred around 20:50 hours Mashramani night on the Adventure Public Road.

It involved motor car bearing registration PMM 2260 and motorcycle CJ 4350. Information revealed that the car was driven by a 27-year-old who was highly intoxicated. He is presently in police custody.

Reports are that the car was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway of the road when it was alleged by the driver that while he was negotiating a left bend, the motorcycle was proceeding in the opposite direction at a fast rate of speed without lights. The bike collided and with the left side front portion the vehicle.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell onto the road surface and sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of the body. He was then picked up an unconscious state and pronounced dead on arrival at the Suddie Hospital.

An eyewitness who was on the road at the time said that he heard a loud impact and immediately rushed to the scene to assist.

“We were right in front of the Chinese restaurant and we saw and rush, the motorbike get a bad accident, it had a lot of injuries we hurry put he in a car and send him away,” the eye witness related.

The wife of the deceased, Samantha Mangal, said she received the news from a resident.

Still traumatized, she related that her husband was a loving person and she is still coming to grips with his death. He was an employee attached to Banks DIH and was a father of one. His body is currently at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Police are currently investigating the accident