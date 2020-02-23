GDF rank succumbs

A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank who along with several others sustained injuries following an explosion of pyrotechnic materials on Saturday at the Coastguard base at Ruimveldt has succumbed.

21331 Corporal Seon Rose sustained third degree burns and was listed as critical when he was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Saturday.He passed away on Sunday and reports are that he suffered a heart attack while being treated for his injuries.

President David Granger noted in a message of condolence, that he is saddened at the death of Rose.

Corporal Rose enlisted in the GDF on September 7, 2008 and joined the 21 Artillery Company on November 14, 2008. President Granger expressed appreciation to the staff of the GPHC for their tireless efforts to save Corporal Rose’s life and for their continued treatment of the other injured ranks. The Head of State expressed heartfelt sympathy to Corporal Rose’s wife, Mrs. Tamica Rose, other relatives and friends and the entire GDF fraternity.

Rose and several other ranks of the GDF’s 21 Artillery Company were preparing for the firework display, which was scheduled for Saturday night, when there was “spontaneous combustion” at approximately 13:30hrs. Reports are that the pyrotechnics were aboard a truck when it exploded. The combustion resulted in a number of pyrotechnics being destroyed and rendered un-useable.

The injured ranks were identified as Rose, Terrence Neils, Gordon Cornette, Isiah Gordon, Trevon Joseph, Victor Low, Atto Cort and Delroy Baird.

The forces’ Medical Officer, Major Nigel Langhorne, who was at the hospital ensuring the injured ranks get the best medical care, told reporters that one of the soldiers sustained burns to 90 per cent of his body while two others were receiving treatment for injuries to their bodies. The remaining ranks were being treated for shock and minor injuries.

President Granger visited the site of the incident and also interacted with ranks and their families at the hospital.

The President said the soldiers, who were involved in the incident, are experts who have done fireworks overseas.