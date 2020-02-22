Three soldiers critical following explosion at Coastguard base

…GDF cancels Republic fireworks display

Three Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks were critically injured on Saturday following an incident in which a number of pyrotechnics exploded at the Coastguard base at Ruimveldt.

The GDF said in a statement that around 13:30hrs on Saturday while ranks of the 21 Artillery Company were making preparations for the event, there was spontaneous combustion. Reports are the material was on board a truck when it exploded.

The Guyana Fire Service was notified and responded promptly to the explosion.The GDF said 8 ranks were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC); 1 has sustained burns to 90% of his body while two others are received treatment for injuries to their bodies.The remaining ranks are being treated for shock and minor injuries.

The forces’ medical officer Major Nigel Langhorne is at the hospital ensuring the injured ranks get the best medical care.

President David Granger visited the ranks at the GPHC on Saturday afternoon and he told reporters that the authorities are ensuring that every possible measure is taken to ensure the full recovery of the affected ranks.

He said he met with the families of the injured ranks even as he noted that the men are highly trained.”Something obviously went wrong,”the President said.The fireworks display which was scheduled for midnight as part of the Republic Jubilee celebrations has been cancelled.

Chief-of-Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Patrick West said he has ordered a board of inquiry to determine the cause of the incident and to prevent a re-recurrence.

The said that its Welfare Department is assisting the affected ranks.