‘Strong turnout’

…Harmon on voting by members of the Disciplined Services

WHILE expressing appreciation to members of the Disciplined Services for their dedication to serving the country, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency has noted that figures suggest that the turnout of voters was high.

At a brief press conference called at the coalition’s campaign headquarters on Lamaha Street in the city, Harmon said that the figures, as recorded at midday on Friday, suggested that there was a 65 per cent turnout of the 10,226, as he appealed for those remaining to cast their votes.

He said that President David Granger visited polling places in the city and he noted that the Head of State expressed satisfaction with arrangements made with by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). He said the arrangements augurs well for elections day on March 2, when the number of polling stations will be much more than 82, which were put in place by GECOM on Friday for voting by the Disciplined Services.

GECOM had informed members of the Disciplined Services that at an appointed day before March 2, 2020, all disciplined services ballots will be sorted accordingly in the presence of party agents. In order to protect the secrecy of the votes cast, the ballot papers will not be stamped with the official six-digit stamp until elections day and intermixed with the votes of others for counting.

On Friday, Harmon said that as the coalition’s campaign continues, the multi-party group is seeing “unprecedented support” across the country, noting that voters are seeing progress made in the development of the country.

He said there are a number of activities planned by the coalition and these include a major band which will join the Mashramani parade on February 23 as part of the Republic anniversary celebrations.

A women’s rally will be held next Thursday and this will be headlined by First Lady, Sandra Granger, while the closing rally will be held next Saturday at D’Urban Park. Harmon said the final rally is expected to be epic as he noted that the venue may not be able to accommodate the large number of supporters expected to throng the venue.