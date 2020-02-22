Killing of fishermen in Suriname linked to turf war

…CoI report points to well organised piracy attack

-transformation of Inter-Agency Piracy Task Force to permanent statutory body among recommendations

ALMOST two years after a deadly pirate attack, off the coast of Suriname, left some sixteen fishermen- inclusive of Guyanese- missing and feared dead, it has been determined, on the basis of “extensive findings,” that the attack was organised, planned and systematic in its execution, and it was an open confrontation that has its origin in turf war over fishing grounds.

This was among the findings listed in a report, from the Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the attacks, which was submitted to Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams by Commissioner of the COI, Dr. Rishee Thakur, on Friday.

A commission, headed by Dr. Thakur, was constituted on June 28, 2019 by President David Granger, to inquire into the circumstances surrounding piracy attacks, which included violent criminal acts, hijacking of Guyanese-owned vessels and the resultant deaths of Guyanese nationals on or about April 27, 2018 of the Atlantic Coast of Republic of Suriname.

Dr. Thakur, in presenting a summary of the report, said the records show that there were two attacks, April 27-28 and May 1, 2018, at a popular fishing area called Double High Bush, just off the north coast of Suriname involving five boats and twenty five fishermen.

On November 22, 2019, seven of twelve suspects of the first case against pirates in Suriname were handed sentences of 35 years each, two were handed sentences of ten and five years each while three were acquitted. In Guyana, two of the three cases were sent to the High Court while a third is awaiting preliminary hearings.

While those matters are engaging the courts, Dr. Thakur said there are many grey areas in the fishing industry which need to be addressed.

“It is estimated that there are now some 350 Cabin Cruisers (artisanal fishing boats) along the Corentyne coast, New Amsterdam to Crabwood Creek, not a single one with a trained/licensed captain or a verified crew list, while each a potential pirate,” said the commissioner, noting that it shows the need for the public sector agencies to be improved, especially those related to the fishing industry.

He said justification of the need for improvement was also “the fact” that the organisation of the fishing industry reflects a ‘loose’ and ‘carefree’ style of a ‘precariat’ with ‘little’ commitment to its institutional base or its own long term future of secure and stable employment.

“And, while the share system of payment is attractive for the sum that it brings in, it is also severely constrained by the varied commitments it must meet, including a drug problem. It is estimated that between 60-70 per cent of the fishermen at the No. 66 Fish Co-Op are regular users of hard drugs,” said Dr. Thakur.

Moreover, responsibility for a “first cut” and a waiting family adds to the ‘anxiety’ of an incoming cabin cruiser with a “poor catch.”

Not a little of this is compounded by the fact that the border with Suriname begins a third of a mile from the mooring site of the No. 66 fish port that some 150 cabin cruisers call home.

Speaking more about this, he said: “the only thing we can say here, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cautions, is to implore the two administrations to do all in their power to resolve the difficulties of the fishermen.”

RECOMMENDATIONS

The report, as such, recommended that the present language, which defines the relationship between Guyana and Suriname border, needs to be upgraded to say what is happening on the ground.

It was also stated that the Chief Co-Op Officer also needs to address the congestion of the excessive number of fishing boats at the No. 66 Fish port as well as the number that traffics the Corentyne area. Both are seen as sources of significant friction among fishermen.

The report also recommended that there should be an institution of fishing standards at the No. 66 Fish port that obtains in other parts of the country- basically registered fish crews and training and licensing of captains.

According to Dr. Thakur, the report also recommends that the Inter-Agency Piracy Task Force should be transformed into a permanent statutory body. And a Vessel Monitoring System (VMS), as recommended by the Fisheries act (71: 03), should be instituted.

“We are, however, unable to say what costs are involved and how this will affect the capacity of specific institutions to comply with our recommendations,” said Dr. Thakur, noting that the commission still believes that recommendations should be treated with urgency.

Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams in her remarks said: “I am principally looking forward to us (government) executing the plan of action as recommended in the report, to guide initiatives to prevent and counter piracy and its related activities.

“I know that many of us have waited anxiously for this day and I am glad that we are finally concluding this exercise so that we can move forward, address the important issues and tasks that are required, bring an end to this scourge that has plagued mainly Region Six and bring closure to a very tragic incident.”

In expressing the sadness surrounding the issue, Minister Hastings-Williams made reference to President Granger’s remarks at the opening ceremony for the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force’s (CFATF’s) workshop for judges and prosecutors, in May, 2018.

The president had said: “We are deeply grieved by the tragedy that occurred at sea, involving some of our citizens. It is a great massacre, a great tragedy.”

Minister Williams further extended her sympathy to the bereaved families of the victims and noted that the coalition government has been “very successful” over the last couple of years, in curbing piracy and it intends to continue this fight “when” it return to government after March 2, 2020.

The Government of Guyana, in June 2018, made a one-off payment to relatives of five fishermen who suffered from the deadly pirate attack.

Among those who each received the sum of $100,000, were Mary Rodrigues – the mother of Sherwin Lovell – and Chandroutie Dwarka, who is the wife of Deonarine Gobherdan.

Lovell and Gobherdan were the two men who survived the brutal attack.

The other beneficiaries were the relatives of Glenroy Jones, Sunil Ramotar and Vickey Persaud, who at that time, were still missing.