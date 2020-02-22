High voter turnout in Region 10

…as joint service functionaries cast their ballots

EARLY voting in this year’s general and regional elections by members of the disciplined services was conducted without hiccups in the Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice Region, as the hundreds of ranks turned up at the various polling stations very early in the morning to cast their ballots.

There were, in total, 680 ranks registered to vote in Region Ten. At the end of poll, almost all of the ranks registered to vote did so. It was only at the Mackenzie Police Station ranks were trickling in a little before 18:00, but at the other polling stations, across Region Ten, all of the ranks who registered to vote, were able to exercise their franchise without incident.

Commander of Region Ten, Hugh Winter, related that at the Ituni Police Station, all eight ranks registered to vote, voted; at the Aroaima Police Station all 33 ranks voted, at the Kwakwani Police Station all 14 ranks voted. At the Mabura Police Station, five of the six ranks voted. The other rank is a pregnant constable who will be able to do so on March 2nd.

At the Wismar Police Station all 51 ranks voted while almost all of the 166 ranks registered to vote at the Mackenzie Police Station were able to do so. Most of these exercised their franchise before 10:00 hrs. The ranks attached to the Linden Fire Station, also cast their votes on Friday, while ranks of the Guyana Defence Force assigned in the region, cast their ballots at Base Camp Seweyo on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

Commander Winter was on the ground at the opening of poll, visiting the polling stations in Linden, ensuring the ranks were able to exercise their franchise unhindered. He also set the example, being one of the first ranks to cast his vote. Winter also related that the process was smooth and there were no reports of hiccups. Only ranks who chose not to vote because of religious and other reasons did not vote. “The process was smooth in Region Ten, there was no problem, no reported incidence.”

The commander also commended the GECOM officials for being professional and efficient in their duties, which also resulted in the day being a smooth and incident-free one. Observer of the APNU-AFC Coalition Coretta Braithwaite, who was stationed at the Mackenzie Police Station said that at the end of poll there were no complaints and the process was smooth. “Everything was smooth, no hiccups. I was impressed with the GECOM staff. They were efficient,” Braithwaite said.

Observer of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Andrew Forsythe shared similar sentiments that the process was smooth and impressive. “Very smooth, no hiccups so far, I am leaving Mackenzie now going to Wismar and all the reports are favourable. I got reports from all the outlying communities and everything is ok,” he said.

Winter said that all systems are in place to provide the needed security on elections day. “March 2nd we are on top of our game, we are ready,” the Commander said. While there are 65 polling stations across Region Ten, there are 122 ballot boxes to be secured and ranks have already been assigned to these boxes while others will perform general duties to ensure the Elections Day atmosphere in Region Ten remains peaceful.