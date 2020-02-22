Former First Lady among 2020 National awardees

As Guyana celebrates its 50 Republic anniversary, Former First Lady Varshnie Singh is among 66 persons who have been named as recipients of national awards.

According to the Ministry of the Presidency, Singh, the ex-wife of former President Bharrat Jagdeo, will be awarded the Golden Arrowhead of Achievement.

Singh is the founder of the non-profit organisation, Kids First Fund, and over the years she has been providing humanitarian services to assist persons with various medical conditions.

Heading the list of awardees this year is Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley who was recently conferred with the Order of Roraima during a recent visit to these shores.

Government Pathologist , Dr Nehaul Singh, Gynecologist & Obstetrician Dr Neville Gobin,Justice William Ramlall, Former Assistant Police Commissioner, Paul Slowe and Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia are among those listed to receive Cacique’s Crown of Honour.

In addition to the Former First Lady, Director of the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department GA-FDD, Marlan Cole, Dr Dalgeish Joseph and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC), Clinto Williams are listed to receive the Golden Arrowhead of Achievement.

Social Activist Mark Benschop, Artist and Cultural Director, Claire Ann Goring and veteran broadcaster Phylis Erica Jackson are among the awardees listed to receive the Medal of Service.

Fire Chief Marlon Gentle will receive the Disciplined Services Star while Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Adonis will receive the Disciplined Services Medal.