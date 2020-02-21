Six more matches on this weekend

SIX more matches are carded for this weekend as the Milo Schools U-18 Football tournament continues at the Ministry of Education ground.

In the first day of matches, Charlestown Secondary will go up against New Central High at 12:00hrs.

From 13:45hrs St John’s College go toe-to-toe with Uitvlugt, while Annandale Secondary meet Christchurch Secondary at 15:30hrs.

Matches continue tomorrow with Friendship Secondary facing Carmel Secondary from12:00hrs.

Following that game, Canje Secondatry will do battle against South Ruimveldt and Vergenoegen will challenge Tucville in the last game of the day.

The tournament is being supported by the Ministry of Public Health under its ‘Stop Gender-Based Violence’ campaign.