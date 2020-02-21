Sentinel Security provides funds for the BCB ‘special projects fund’

SECURITY giant Sentinel Security continues to provide support for the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB). This time the company has made a significant contribution towards the Board’s ‘Special Projects Fund’.

This is the second time that the Board has embarked on such an initiative, following the ‘Balls for Second Division Teams in Berbice Project’ in 2018 which was also supported by the security company.

Managing Director Noreen Seubaran-Gaskin said her company is pleased to be part of this initiative and will continue to help cricket development in the Ancient County, whenever possible.

The first project was very successful. It raised $830 000.

Every cricket club in the county received cricket balls while young and promising cricketers such as West Indies Under-15 pacer Isiah Thorne, National Under-19 opener Alex Algoo benefitted.

This edition has now raised $325 000 from Tyler and Mia, Kalvin Somrah, Renick Beharry, Raj Mathura, Ian Bhagwandin, Tageram and family and Sentinel Security. They all contributed towards the first project.

Funds from this project will assist cricket clubs with balls, assist young promising cricketers and help the BCB to acquire cricket pitch covers so that key matches, including semifinals and finals, can be played without any rain interruptions, as the board strives to spread the game across the length and breadth of the Ancient County.

In addition, the board will consider other requests as it sees fit. Former Minister Leslie Ramsammy assisted the board with US$2 000 worth of cricket balls to supplement this project.

Anyone who wishes to contribute towards this project can contact Angela Haniff on 333-2375 and Hilbèrt Foster, 337-4443 or 337-4562.