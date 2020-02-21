First Bauxite builds new school for Sand Hills’ children

THE 15 students and four teachers at the Sand Hills Primary School will now be able to enjoy an air conditioned, sound proof school building, thanks to a US$92,000 investment by Guyana Industrial Minerals Incorporated (GINMIN), a subsidiary of the American-owned mining company, First Bauxite (FBX).

The school is part of the company’s pledge to give back to the surrounding communities in the vicinity of its bauxite mining operations at the Bonasika Bauxite Project at Sand Hills in Essequibo Islands, West Demerara Region.

The school was officially commissioned on Thursday by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, who emphasised the importance of education when he made remarks during the commissioning ceremony. “You can now grow to become anything you want to be in Guyana or in the world because you are educated,” Nagamootoo said as he spoke to the audience that included the nursery and primary students.

Accessed by boat using the Demerara River, Sand Hills is a small community of approximately 75 persons spread across 12 household. At the school, the classes’ average between one to three students per level, so teachers teach multiple grade levels. Because of its small size, the community only has school levels from nursery to Form Three; beyond that students must travel outside of the community. However, there are currently no secondary school level students in the community.

Headmistress of the school, Gem Bowman, could not stop showering praises on those who supported the realisation of the new building, which is located next to the old building. “I am so happy I am out of words. I want to thank all of you for having an input in this building. We trust by god’s grace we satisfy and fulfil the goals of this building, to make not only Sand Hills better but to make Guyana a better country,” Bowman expressed.

A native resident of the community, Bowman recounted tales of overcoming her own struggles and challenges to ensure she received an education, something she hopes to see for all the residents.

“Sand Hill is a community where we do not value education that much, so I am just trusting that with all of this investment, we can come to grips and make here a better place and make Guyana a better place,” she said.

Bowman noted that the new sealed building was needed to save against the children being affected by the dust and any noise that may come from the mining operations. She commended the company for its benevolence, noting that the company is always willing to give back to the school whenever a request is made.

The company has also, in the past, donated school materials, sports equipment and Christmas presents to the school children. Expressing remarks on behalf of FBX was President and CEO, Bill Rice, who noted that it is an honour to help the community grow and create new opportunities.

“One of the things we’re really happy and anxious to do during our operations is to re-grow plants wherever we move earth. But more importantly than growing plants is growing the people, so one of our goals is that we want to give everyone here opportunities to reach their fullest potential. And that starts very early on, so one of the things that we’re very happy to do is to build this new facility for you to ensure you get your education,” Rice told the excited students.

The school building is parcel to a package of social corporate responsibility investments that the company in making in Sand Hills and other communities within the vicinity of its bauxite mining. The company has also invested another US$34, 201 in solar panels, computers and scholarships to the school, in addition to building a teachers’ living quarter located next to the school.

The company also provides portable water and electricity to the company, and commits to dispursing a further US$54, 000 in secondary school and University scholarships for the students of the community over a 15-year period.