EDFA, Victoria Scorpions launch Easter Cup

EAST Demerara Football Association (EDFA) in collaboration with Victoria Scorpions Football Club launched the EDFA Easter Cup on Thursday,

The competition was launched at Victoria Community Centre.

The tournament will be played on a knockout basis and will feature 9 teams from the East Coast Demerara corridor.

The teams are: Plaisance United, Paradise FC, BV/Triumph United, Buxton Stars, Melanie FC, Dynamics FC, Golden Stars and Mahaica Determinators and co-organisers Victoria Scorpions. The competition starts on March 26, and concludes on April 12, 2020.

Some of the sponsors for the tournament are: Lester Mining, GUYOIL, Farfan and Mendes Group of Companies, Cuffy’s Metal Works and Fabrication, Healthy Choice Ital Bar, Kojo Huntley, Shawn Douglas, Banks DIH, and HGPTV.