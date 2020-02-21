APNU+AFC youth advocate attacked, beaten by ‘thugs’

…report to be lodged with ERC-President Granger

…police arrest prime suspect,accomplices on the run

A young advocate for the APNU+AFC coalition, who was brutally assaulted by a group of thugs on Tuesday night at Charity believes the incident was politically motivated.

Young Vivian Henry, who hosts a television programme on behalf of the coalition on the Essequibo Coast, entered a restaurant at Charity around 2300hrs on Tuesday and three men, including an ex-police officer began taunting him about his choice of support for this year’s elections. Following an exchange with the men, the trio followed him to a car he was about to enter and while armed with beer bottles, the trio launched a physical attack on the youngster which lasted for about 10 minutes.

President David Granger told reporters at Base Camp Ayanganna on Friday that the APNU+AFC is concerned about the incident. He said he received “disturbing reports”, that someone was badly beaten by thugs. He said those reports are being investigated. He said a report will be made to the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) on the issue.

Campaign manager for the APNU+AFC, Joseph Harmon told reporters on Friday that the police are investigating the matter.

Harmon said Henry has been very vocal about the coalition’s campaign , noting that he has been progressive in promoting the coalition. He expressed hope that the perpetrators face the full brunt of the law.

He said a code of conduct has been signed by the coalition with the ERC and it has been abiding with the document.

He said the party is sending complaints to the ERC, the Guyana Elections Commission(GECOM) and elections observers so that they can understand the situation on the ground.”But we just want to say that, we will not sit idly by and see our workers, our supporters be brutalised by anyone,” he said.

Henry told the Guyana Chronicle that on Tuesday night, he entered the restaurant and immediately, he was verbally attacked by the three men.He said the main aggressor, whom he identified as the ex-policeman, told him that he (the ex-policeman) believes that the Opposition is better equipped to lead the country.

He said the man was hurling expletives in derogatory tones about the government to to him.”They keep on verbally abusing me but I didn’t bother with them and I went into my private transport vehicle which was waiting on me and that’s when they all attacked me in the vehicle,” he said.

He sustained injuries to various parts of his body by the men who ripped off his clothing while attacking him with beer bottles.He said the men attacked him twice.” I went and made a report and also had a medical done because I was puncture all over my skin, my head was swollen as I was hit with bottles, they rip my clothes off and my nose was also bleeding from the impact,” he said.He said the man also took away his phone and tablet.

Henry said a while now, after he decided to campaign on behalf of the coalition, he became the target of persons on social media and in the streets noting that he has been campaigning at outlying areas in the Pomeroon-Supenaam region in the lead up to next month’s polls.

He said his attackers may have felt threatened by his social and political ambitions, adding that the attack will not deter his efforts.

“I’m fearful security wise but is even motivated to continue working harder and be a voice in helping to prevent these occurrences from happening to others especially my fellow Amerindians,” the young man noted.

Reports are that police at Charity arrested the main suspect, the former police rank, who is said to be a taxi-driver who lives in a back street at Charity.The man’s accomplices remain in hiding.