Teen accused of robbery remanded

A 19-year-old miner, was, on Wednesday February 19, 2020, remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a robbery charge.

Dwight Lewis of Mahdia appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied the charge, when it was read to him.

It is alleged that, on February 15, 2020, at 111 Miles Mahdia, Lewis, while being in company of others, robbed Aaron Augustus of $80,000 cash, and, immediately before, or after, he used personal violence towards the said Augustus.

The Police Prosecutor objected to bail being granted to Lewis and told the court that he was charged for possession of firearm and break and enter and larceny.

The Prosecutor added that, after the incident, Lewis dealt Augustus several punches to his face and body then made good his escape, but was apprehended shortly after, while his two accomplices were still on the run.

Magistrate McLennan, after listening to the prosecutor, remanded Lewis to prison and adjourned the matter until February 27, 2020.