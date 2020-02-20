Mix Up win Ryan Rambalak Aggregate dominoes tourney

THE curtain came down last Sunday as Ryan Rambalak celebrated his birth anniversary with a 15-team, three-round, aggregate points system dominoes tournament.

Teams participating were In Time, Mix Up, Transport Sports Club, Masters, All Seasons, Top Strikers, Providence Sports Club, Gold Is Money, TNT, Spartans, Renegades, Phantom, Big Boss Girls, On Point and F&H Printery.

The aggregate system that was employed saw the team that brought first being awarded 5 points while second-placers were given 3 points and third-placers managed one point. Mix Up, Top Strikers, Spartans, Phantom and All Seasons blazed the first round with maximum 5 points each.

The second round also saw Mix Up, Phantom, Providence, In Time and Transport Sports Club with 5 points. The game was wide open, and Mix up went on to win maximum 5 points in the third round thus cementing their dominance and outright win.

Second place was awarded to Spartans with 15 points while Phantom were edged into third position with 14 points.

Prizes were as follows: – First prize of $150 000 and trophy was sponsored by Ramps Logistics, Second prize was $75 000 and trophy, sponsored by Auto Color, and third prize was $45 000 and trophy, sponsored by Essential Supplies Inc. June Watts and Martin Premaul received hampers compliments of Dynasty Sports Club after being adjudged Most Valuable Players.

Other notable sponsors included Parts Plus, Wizard Electronics, Dynasty Sports Club, Builders Lumber Yard, Regency Suites, Cell Phone Shack, A & M Jewellery & Pawnshop, Strikers Sports Club, Tent City, Tony’s Jewellery, Bel Air Lions Club, Faye Joseph, Mac’s Auto Parts, and All Seasons Racing Service & Pawn Shop.

Mr Orrin Boston, who had the responsibility of organising the games, in his closing remarks, thanked all participants, sponsors and was impressed with the cordial manner in which the game was played in a cohesive manner.