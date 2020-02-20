GFF Elite League clubs participate in pre-season technical preparedness session

IN preparation for the restart of the GFF Elite League, Season 5, scheduled for March, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held a one-day refreshers workshop for referees, and the Technical Department held an information session for head coaches/representatives of Elite clubs.

The referees’ refresher course was held last Saturday at the National Track And Field Centre, Leonora and there were 21 referees in attendance. Among the areas covered in the session, which was facilitated by Member Association Instructors Ingram Johnson, Abdullah Hamid and Tyrone Tyrell respectively, were changes to the Laws of the Game, Understanding the Offside and Misconduct Rules and the Importance of Fitness.

Meanwhile, the Technical Department held a session with the head coaches/representatives of the Elite clubs on February 7, which addressed the importance of a pre-season programme. A strong pre-season programme is geared towards ensuring the players are in the right shape to maximise their chances of avoiding injury when the season starts. Injury prevention work is crucial and should form a large part of club training, especially early in the pre-season.

In an invited comment, Technical Director, Ian Greenwood, said the head coaches were briefed on the types of high-intensity interval training and workouts that challenge players to perform short, sharp explosive actions like sprinting, jumping and shooting, repeatedly. For the players, this kind of work enables them to do their job with the same level of efficiency in the 90th minute, as they do in the first.

“Pre-season is a great opportunity to overload the players to give them a superior base of fitness; you have six weeks to get everyone in shape. Each individual is different so they need bespeak training plans and diets that progress at the right pace,” said Greenwood.

“Running that extra yard during a game could be the difference between winning and losing. A poor pre-season could see a team make a slow start because they won’t be up to speed fitness-wise,” Greenwood added.

“Successful managers set expectations and clarify their vision during pre-season,” Greenwood continued. “It’s an opportunity for them to establish relationships and build understanding so when the going gets tough, everyone understands his job and has a solution to combat and overcome. All of this provides a road map for future success,” he concluded.

Developing a strong pre-season culture in Guyana is vital to improve the quality on and off the pitch of the Elite League. The overall product of senior men’s football starts here.