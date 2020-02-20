Everest ready to compete in St Maarten Over-35 tournament

LOCAL side Everest Masters have arrived in Sint Maarten full of confidence ahead of the Cricket Sint Maarten/Guyanese Association Over-35 Twenty20 three-day tournament which runs from February 21 to 23.

The team, led by businessman and long-standing captain Rajesh Singh, includes former West Indies Under-19 batsman Hemraj Garbarran, former Guyana Youth fast bowler Ucil Armstrong, Sahadeo Hardaiow, Basil Persaud and Safraz Sheriffudeen among other seasoned campaigners in Masters cricket.

The short tournament begins today with Everest Masters taking on hosts Sint Maarten at 14:00hrs in the only match of the opening day. Tomorrow there will be a doubleheader with the Guyanese side taking on Anguilla at 10:00hrs followed by the Anguillans returning to battle the hosts at 14:00hrs.

The top two teams will meet in the final on Guyana’s Republic Day 2020, tomorrow at 14:00hrs while the third-placed team will take on a Selected Youth side at 10:00hrs in an exhibition match. All games will be played at Carib Lumber Ball Park, the only First Class venue in the constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Captain Singh said there is a big hype about the tournament in and out of Sint Maarten and his players are equally pumped up. “We are here to compete and put on a good show. We are accustomed to playing against older players but we are focussed on our game and not age,” Singh stated.

The winning team will collect a trophy and US$1000 while the losing s will walk away with US$500.

Everest Masters: Rajesh Singh (captain), Anwar Rahaman, Basil Persaud, Satyendra Khemraj, Sarfaz Sheriffudeen, Imtiaz Sadik, Ucil Armstrong, Harry Yenkana, Raymond Rambaran, Hemraj Garbarran, Ronald Jaisingh, Sahadeo Hardaiow, Robert Pereira and Hafeez Ali.