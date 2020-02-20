Bakewell Topp XX, Coomacka to clash in Mash Cup final tonight

… to battle for $600 000 top prize

THE battle for the $600 000 top prize and winners’ trophy to go with bragging rights will be between Bakewell Topp XX and Coomacka out of the mines area, when the Jermine and Family Store-sponsored Linden MASH Cup football final is played tonight at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

This final is a repeat of the Upper Demerara Football Association’s year-end championship where Topp XX prevailed over Coomacka by a scoreline of 2-1 in the final.

In the first semifinal on Wednesday, Bakewell Topp XX earned their final spot with a 1-0 win over Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection in what could have gone either way, but the experienced Topp XX got the result to once again earn a chance to cart off another major trophy after some years in the doldrums.

No doubt Winners Connection were without two top players, who have been transferred to Coomacka – Marmalaque Davidson and Shaquille Frank – but they played a tough game against their opponents.

Topp XX’s best opportunity up to the 74th minute was when a Topp XX striker headed a chance that was held by the opposing Winners Connection goalkeeper.

Once the darling of Linden football, Topp XX managed to come up with a win, scoring in the 85th minute after it was scoreless up to that stage.

Striker Keon Hall would slap home a shot from the right side of the penalty box that pierced through, beating Winners Connection goalkeeper although he was guarding his near post, for a 1-0 victory.

In the other game Coomacka came through following a nil-all deadlock which became unlocked via the sudden-death penalty route since both teams were locked on 3-3 after the five mandatory penalty kicks, following regulation and extra periods of scoreless play failed to produce a winner.

Winners Connection must have counted this loss as they could have gained a clear advantage when Coomacka defender Damian Williams under pressure handled the ball.

However, Coomacka goalkeeper Kellon ‘Clean-sheet’ Major was there to bring off a brilliant save in the 55th minute and keep the game on an even keel, even though Winners Connection somehow looked nice in their display throughout the game.

Coomacka had their chances also but could not find the back of the net. Marmalaque Davidson had a shot saved by the Botofago goalkeeper and Botofago had a chance to score also in overtime but Coomacka recovered to clear which net down the right inside the 18 yards box.

In the end penalty kicks were taken and when the initial five kicks could not produce a winner it was in sudden-death that Coomacka got the better of their opponents and secured a chance to avenge their loss to Topp XX in the final tonight.

The top prize is $600 000 and the winners’ trophy while the second-place team will collect $300 000. The third-place game between Botofago and Winners Connection from 19.00hrs has at stake $200 000 for the winners and $100 000 for the fourth-place team. There are also individual prizes for Top Scorer, Best Goalkeeper, Most Goals, Youngest Player and the Most Valuable Player.

The final starts at 21.00hrs.