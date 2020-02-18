Woman in hot-oil fiasco granted bail

SANDYA Nadisan Thomas, 35, who allegedly poured hot oil on her husband recently, was on Monday granted bail in the sum of $500,000, and ordered to make no contact with the victim.

The woman was not required to plea to a charge of attempted murder, committed on her estranged husband, Devon Thomas, a lecturer at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

The woman made her initial appearance before Magistrate Peter Hugh at the New Amsterdam Court in Berbice, and is expected to return to court on Thursday.

In addition, the Court ordered that the defendant should not come within 100 feet of the virtual complainant, nor make any contact with him for three years.

The woman was hauled before the court as a result of the incident, which occurred on January 30 last at a house on Garrison Road, New Amsterdam.

On that day, 38-year-old Devon Thomas had just exited the bathroom with his bath towel wrapped around his lower body, when it is alleged that the accused approached him with the pan of hot oil, which she threw on him.

According to reports, he had earlier seen her put the pan on the stove, but thought she was preparing to cook a meal.

Following the incident, the defendant could not be contacted, but turned herself in last week at the Central Police Station, while being accompanied by Attorney-at-law Mursuline Bacchus.

Meanwhile, Devon Thomas, who was hospitalised for 14 days, was treated for burns to his upper torso and face. And, although the physical wounds are healing, Thomas said the psychological and emotional wounds are bothering him.

Three days before the incident, the man had divorce papers served on his wife, due to irreconcilable differences. During their four-year marriage, she travelled overseas on three occasions, spending over four months on each occasion.

Thomas explained that he married the divorcee four years ago, but, last month he discovered that his wife was having an intimate relationship with his friend.

He said that initially, he refused to believe the rumors, but text messages to her phone confirmed acts of infidelity.

As a result, he informed her that the relationship was over, and proceeded to legally terminate the marriage. He also asked her to leave the home.

But the woman did not move, but instead kept begging for forgiveness.