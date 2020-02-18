Towards a Good Life | Let’s open up discourse around mental health and wellbeing

By Melina Harris

THERE is so much to discuss around the topic of mental health and, quite recently, the conversation surrounding this aspect of modern life has been relatively silent. On the one hand, good mental health is described as one’s ability to fulfil key functions and abilities such as learning, the ability to form and maintain good relationships with others, maintain employment, the ability to cope with change and uncertainty and the ability to feel and manage positive and negative emotions.

On the other hand, poor mental health is characterised by feelings of sadness/depression, confused thinking and extreme mood changes, amongst other signs. Mental ill health is often thought to be one of the most prolific, yet silent killers in modern day societies with more and more people, including many in the younger generations, increasingly being affected by mental ill health. Conditions such as anxiety and depression are common among millennials who, increasingly, are also affected by loneliness and isolation.

In Guyana, there is still a long way to go in addressing the provision of mental health services within the already strained healthcare system. Notwithstanding the relative unavailability of services geared towards mental health and wellbeing, the stigma associated with those who might be perceived as mentally unwell is also far from gone. Even talking openly about mental health is still very much thought of as a taboo subject. Nonetheless, the prevalence of individuals suffering from mental ill health or undiagnosed mental health conditions continues to affect different aspects of societal cohesion.

The effects of mental ill health on the macro- societal level are complex and multifaceted. Statistics often indicate that those suffering from mental health conditions are more likely to encounter difficulties with retaining employment. Unemployment, lack of motivation and hopelessness are other potential manifestations of poor mental health. Absenteeism is a common sign of poor mental health and wellbeing. Similarly, ‘presenteeism’ – being at work for longer than is necessary or developing an obsession around one’s job is another manifestation of poor mental health and wellbeing.

In the UK, mental health statistics indicate that Afro-Caribbeans and Asians (East Indians/Pakistanis, etc) are amongst the highest sufferers of mental health conditions. Although Afro-Caribbeans and Asians only make up approximately 11% of the 66 million UK population, their over representation in statistical data is interesting to note. This leads me to question whether Afro-Caribbeans and Asians are somehow more susceptible to developing mental health conditions.

The over representation of Afro-Caribbeans and Asians in mental health statistics in the UK could be down to racism and xenophobia. I believe this group of people, especially when living outside of their natural homes and socio-cultural environments are often under an added stress of having to assimilate to a foreign culture. Cultural assimilation is common throughout the world. Many countries, including those in the west, are home to many types of people, but, for some groups of people, I believe the added pressure of assimilating within a society that is drastically different from their ‘home’ countries, and having to deal with racism and xenophobia can lead to mental health issues materialising. At ‘home’, there are also added pressures that come with living in a developing nation such as ours.

In Guyana, statistical information is not widely available to make proper comparisons with the UK. However, the alarmingly high rate of suicides and murder suicides, domestic /societal violence and homelessness, as trends indicating mental ill health, are enough to show that there are certain patterns and trends that keep reoccurring. Additionally, and within a more localised Guyanese context, our recent colonial history, (encapsulating slavery and indentureship,) the source of our intergenerational trauma, also contributes to the prevalence of mental health conditions within our society.

In more economically developed countries such as the UK, the prevalence of anxiety and depression is alarming. Additionally, recent studies reveal that many young people, millennials essentially, who spend at least 15 minutes or more on social media are at risk of suffering from social isolation. In western countries where many struggle with interacting with neighbours and those immediately outside of one’s circle, isolation and loneliness are very common issues. Through the advent of social media, young peoples’ mental health and wellbeing all over the world is being negatively impacted.

In Guyana, poverty plays an important role in contributing to poor mental health. If we look at Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, the 7 tiered pyramid places food, shelter, security and safety at the foundation of the pyramid indicating that before one is able to move onto the other tiers of the pyramid, one has to have satisfied basic physiological and safety needs. Those living in abstract poverty are often unable to secure these basic needs and I believe this struggle leads to or contributes heavily to the actualisation of common mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Anxiety has a debilitating effect on the body and so does depression. Like most untreated mental health conditions, all aspects of an individual’s life; such as inter-personal relationships, one’s ability to maintain employment and a stable, productive home life are all affected.

Guyana has numerous social issues and I believe that poor mental health and wellbeing are very high on the list. Societal issues such as domestic violence, homicides, murder suicides, homelessness and substance abuse are all interconnected with mental health. More research has to be done in order to fully understand the occurrence of certain trends and patterns in our society. These trends and statistics need to be more fully understood so that the core issues are addressed and the correct interventions are introduced to circumvent the occurrence of the trend. We need to create a culture of openness in order to move forward.