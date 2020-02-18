Star-studded teams announced ahead of Friday’s Golden Republic T20 Bash

… Barnwell, Reifer, Foo among local stars

By Clifton Ross

IT will be a clash of two star-studded teams this Friday when the Golden Republic T20 Bash bowls off at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence as the Hetmyer Hurricanes and Rutherford Renegades lock horns under lights.

In addition to captains Sherfane Rutherford and Shimron Hetmyer, a number of players with international experience who have also been top performers in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), were named yesterday as part of the anniversary celebrations event.

The Hurricanes will have as their overseas player, Trinidad and Tobago/West Indies dynamic opener Lendl Simmons, along with former West Indies T20 all-rounder Christopher Barnwell, current West Indies U-19 World Cup 2020 players Kevlon Anderson and Ashmead Nedd, breakout rookie pacer Nial Smith and others.

Rutherford, a brilliant T20 player, will have the services of West Indies opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, West Indies B captain Anthony Bramble, Guyana Jaguars captain Leon Johnson, Jags all-rounder and Barbados Tridents Raymon Reifer.

Their overseas players will be the veteran all-rounder Rayad Emrit who has represented West Indies in T20s and Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL.

On February 23, 1970 Guyana became a Co-operative Republic and the match is part of a doubleheader to observe the nation’s golden jubilee.

To observe the landmark, action at Providence will bowl off at 14:00hrs when national champions Regal All-Stars battle archrivals Ariel Speed Boat in a softball match to get things going, with the feature T20 affair set to bowl off under lights from 18:00hrs.The day’s event is organised by the Ministry of the Presidency Department of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, in collaboration with the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

Tickets are on sale at the GCB office, Regent Road Bourda for $2 000 for any stand and vehicle parking passes are $1 000.

Hetmyer Hurricanes; Shimron Hetmyer (captain), Trevon Griffith, Lendl Simmons, Raymond Perez, Kevlon Anderson, Kemol Savory, Christopher Barnwell, Ronaldo Ali-mohamed, Ashmead Nedd, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Qumar Torrington, Richie Looknauth, Vishal Singh, Shivnarine Chanderpaul (technical director), Steven Jacobs (coach), Akshaya Persaud (manager) and Neil Barry Jr (physiotherapist).

Rutherford Renegades; Sherfane Rutherford (captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jonathan Foo, Anthony Bramble, Leon Johnson, Raymon Reifer, Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclair, Rayad Emrit, Quintin Sampson, Joshua Jones, Ramaal Lewis, Keon Joseph, Ricardo Adams, Esaun Crandon (technical director), Veerasammy Permaul (coach), Devendra Bishoo (manager) and Ernest Campo Gonzalez (physiotherapist).