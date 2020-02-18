Fast bowler Thomas expected back in training days after car crash

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas is said to be at home resting and expected to be back in training today, after being involved in a car crash Sunday night.

His manager Mark Neita told the Jamaica Observer that the fast bowler, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Tuesday, suffered some bruising to his body and his knees in the accident but was doing well.

“He is at home resting,” he told the newspaper on Monday. “He’s going to be training on Wednesday.”

Thomas was the sole occupant of his vehicle which was in a collision with another car on Highway 2000 near Old Harbour, St Catherine, in the south east of the island.

He was taken to hospital but after being checked and receiving treatment, he was released.

There has been no word on the condition of the driver of the other car involved in the crash.

In a statement issued on Monday, the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) extended best wishes to Thomas for a speedy and full recovery.

He is due to turn out for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to begin on March 29.

Thomas has played a total of 20 ODIs and 10 T20Is for the West Indies team.