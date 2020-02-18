Bikers presented with cash prizes

CASH prizes were on Monday evening awarded to the riders of the recently completed first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) National Race of Champions round one.

During a brief ceremony at the newly opened Windjammer Banquet Hall, all the riders were the recipients of $50 000 compliments of a sponsor.

The riders were Rovario Tucker and Kevin Persaud of the senior class and Paul Yearwood, Shem Chattersingh, Dowayne Caesar, and Raphael Fraser of the street class division.

Speaking at the presentation, GMR&SC president Rameez Mohamed contended that “this 50 000 will extend throughout the remaining rounds of the National Race of Champions. We have confirmed a yearly sponsor that will ensure that it continues”.

Meanwhile, the car racers of Sunday’s meet were also awarded trophies.

The club also announced plans to continue running of its newly instituted street car class, which features a number of road legal cars.

GMR&SC vice-president Shairaz Roshandin commented on it by saying, “Moving forward, we need to ensure that all the street car competitors have the right gear. For the next event, we are encouraging these guys to get their suits at least. We saw them turn up with helmets and that is heartening.”

The club will now shift its focus to the first of its Drag race meets set for March 15.