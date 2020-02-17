New signage erected at Brian Sucre Junction at Mahdia

SIGNIFICANT beautification work at the Brian Sucre Junction in the Mahdia area has been completed.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, with the assistance of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Ministry has been able to provide the area with signage, lights, and fencing, therefore improving visibility and overall aesthetics of the area.

The Brian Sucre Junction is known to be a popular resting spot for hinterland travellers and is named after a former Commissioner of the GGMC.

The ministry said it was pleased that it was able to complete the beautification, noting that it follows a request by the residents of Mahdia and hinterland travellers. “Further, gratitude is extended to the GGMC and the several individuals who played a meaningful role in bringing this project to completion,” the ministry noted.

The ministry said that over time it has been able to give support to over fifteen areas, through the provision of bins, streetlights, seedlings and fruit trees, and garden and cleaning tools. “This has promoted the overall green agenda of the Government,” it added.

It was noted that the significant achievements included the restoration of the Cashew Grove Park in Lethem and the Esplanade Park in New Amsterdam, the Golden Grove clean-up efforts, and the cleaning of Bartica and Port Kaituma Waterfronts.

The Ministry of Natural Resources said that it is committed to the development of all areas whether through infrastructural development or beautification, and will continue to contribute towards ensuring that all Guyanese experience the good life the Government of Guyana offers.