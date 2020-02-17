Motorcyclist dies following Diamond accident

A 26-year old man of Kaneville,East Bank Demerara, died on Sunday following an accident on the Diamond Access Road.

Dead is Calwin Nichols called ‘Ron’ of Lot 407, Fourth Street, Kaneville, Grove,EBD. A 28-year old woman,Lotoya Kowes, also of Kaneville sustained injuries during the accident.

According to the police,a motor car bearing registration PNN3622, which was driven by a 44-year-old resident of Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road whilst Nichols was riding his motorcycle with Kowes in tow.The latter was proceeding west along the southern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

As the cyclist was in the vicinity of the M&M Snackette at the head of the housing scheme,he lost control of the cycle which began to skid and crashed into the right front wheel of the car.At the time, the driver of the car stopped after he observed from a short distance, the dangerous action of the cyclist.

Nichols and Kowes, who were not wearing helmets, sustained injuries and were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where the former succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention. Kowes sustained minor injuries and was admitted for observation.

A post-mortem examination, which was conducted on Monday morning, revealed that the cyclist died from multiple injuries.

The driver of the car who passed a breathalyzer test is in custody assisting with the investigation.

, East Bank Demerara, involving